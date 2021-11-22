Fatal crash remains under investigation
ANDERSON — A crash that claimed the life of an Atlanta, Indiana, man remained under investigation Saturday.
According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday. The one-vehicle crash involved a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Gary Allen France, 80.
The Jeep was traveling north on Ind. 37 when it left the east side of the road just north of County Road 700 North, the release said. The Jeep flipped, ejecting France, before coming to rest on its driver’s side.
France was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood, where he was pronounced dead.
Vehicle hits, injures walker in Anderson
ANDERSON — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Anderson on Friday remained in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called to the accident at 4:38 p.m. Friday, according to APD spokesman Caleb McKnight. The driver was identified and cooperated with police.
A report filed with APD said the driver told officers that he turned east onto 38th Street from Andover Road and did not see the pedestrian crossing the street. As he accelerated, he struck the pedestrian, whose name was not released.
McKnight said the pedestrian was treated at the scene before being transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
An investigation is ongoing.
Staff reports
