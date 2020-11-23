State: 6,200-plus new virus cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reported 6,255 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the state approached nearly 300,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic, according to state health officials.
The Indiana Department of Public Health also announced 48 additional coronavirus deaths, with 5,040 deaths overall. Health officials said 265 more probable deaths have been reported based on patients’ clinical diagnoses but there’s no positive test on file.
Girl fatally shot in hotel; teen arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police were investigating after a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a downtown hotel.
Police were called early Saturday to the JW Marriot on the report of a person shot. Officers found the girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty says 16-year-old Karla Vasquez was killed.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and held on preliminary charges of reckless homicide in connection with the shooting.
Family and friends said Vasquez was attending a 21st birthday celebration at the hotel.
Monster truck museum relocating
BUTLER — A shrine to the best drivers and builders in the history of monster truck competition is relocating from one northern Indiana town to another.
The International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame, currently housed at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, is moving to the former Eagles lodge in Butler, museum president Jeff Cook announced Nov. 14.
The 12,700-square-foot building — which has been vacant since February 2018 — will allow the museum to expand and display more than a dozen of its historic monster trucks, as well as monster trucks currently used on tour, once renovated.
Indiana AG must pay $19,000
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered state Attorney General Curtis Hill to pay more than $19,000 in expenses in a disciplinary case stemming from allegations he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party.
The order issued Friday by the high court and agreed to by the five justices directs Hill to pay $19,068.54 in a check made payable to the clerk of the court.
That amount is one-third of the $57,000 Indiana’s attorney disciplinary commission had asked the court in September to order Hill, a Republican, to pay toward expenses in the groping case. The commission’s proposed bill had included about $8,000 in investigation and litigation costs and nearly $49,000 for former Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby’s work as the case’s hearing officer.
Associated Press
Friday’s order from the high court was signed by Chief Justice Loretta Rush and states that Hill must pay $16,247.55 to the court as reimbursement for Selby’s work as the hearing officer. The order also directs Hill to pay $2,737.66 to the disciplinary commission to reimburse it for investigative expenses and $83.33 to the clerk of the court as reimbursement for court costs.
-Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.