Anderson Prep
awarded state grant
ANDERSON — Anderson Preparatory Academy is among 22 Indiana schools awarded an Indiana Department of Education grant to support launching the Indiana Postsecondary Ready Investigative Mathematics Experience math transitions course.
Schools are expected to leverage the grants, awarded Monday, to support students as they develop and retain math skills necessary for success after high school.
The PRIME grants, which are in their fourth round, are awarded in collaboration with the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Schools will receive up to a $10,000 grant to support professional development and technical assistance for educators. The grants are funded through Indiana’s STEM Program Alignment Fund.
Markleville council
cancels meeting
MARKLEVILLE — Monday night's Markleville Town Council meeting was canceled due to a lack of enough council members present. The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
— Staff reports
