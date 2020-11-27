Hoosiers warned about mailings
INDIANAPOLIS — The state Attorney General’s office is warning Indiana residents to be wary of deceptive mailings that aim to mislead consumers into believing they’ve won significant prizes.
The deceptive mailings are often employed to lure people to locations where they are subjected to used-car sales pitches, the state agency said Wednesday in a news release.
Attorney General Curtis Hill said that advertising firms and auto dealerships continue to use deceptive mailings even through the state has previously taken successful legal actions against such mailings. He urged Hoosiers to be vigilant.
Colts buying lots near stadium
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are on a property-buying spree around Lucas Oil Stadium to control more of its game day parking.
The Colts have spent at least $6.3 million in recent months to buy about nine acres of land that is mostly vacant and used for parking by other companies since the stadium opened in 2008, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
Colts executive Pete Ward said it was important for the team to control parking near the downtown stadium.
“Surface parking is particularly desirable for tailgating — an important and traditional element to the game day experience for many of our fans,” Ward said.
Mayor wants to sell raw water to Joliet
HAMMOND — Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. wants to sell water from the Indiana city to Joliet in neighboring Illinois.
McDermott Jr. said this week that Joliet is considering Hammond and Chicago as options for a new water source, the (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
City officials in Joliet began studying alternative water source options in 2018 because its underground aquifer that supplies water to its residents is expected to dry up by 2030.
County health order has consequences
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Department has issued a public health order with teeth that goes into effect Friday.
With the county having a high positivity rate and being at level red on the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID metrics chart, the Health Department issued an order with a penalty of shutting down noncompliant businesses if they fail to comply after a verbal and written warning.
The order began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will continue until the local health officer rescinds it.
Since LaGrange County is in red, all public and private gatherings or meetings outside of a single household, living unit or religious service, whether familial, social, governmental, philanthropic or otherwise, may have up to 25 people provided they are following the mask mandate, social distancing and sanitation measures.
