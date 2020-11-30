Travelers warned to take precautions
INDIANAPOLIS — Weather officials are predicting a blast of wintry weather and lakeshore flooding in parts of Indiana and Illinois and warning travelers to take precautions.
The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories and watches for portions of northwestern Indiana until Tuesday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall in parts of Porter and Jasper counties. Starke and Marshall counties could see up to 6 inches.
Weather officials are also predicting lakeshore flooding in northwest Indiana and the Chicago area starting overnight Monday until Tuesday morning with wind gusts up to 40 mph along the immediate Lake Michigan shore.
State reports 4,335 new virus cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Public health officials in Indiana said Sunday that 24 more people have died from coronavirus for a total of 5,418 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,335 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Overall, there have been 333,312 cases.
Public health officials say there are another 267 people who are likely to have died from COVID-19 based on clinical diagnoses but for whom there’s no positive test on record.
Nearly 2.2 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Indiana with a total of about 4.2 million tests. That total includes people’s repeat tests.
Police: Shooting leaves 2 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police were investigating a shooting on the city’s northeast side that left two people dead.
Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday night. Officers called to the scene found a male and were alerted to another male at a nearby apartment complex.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities were not released.
Police did not release a motive.
Company: Credit card used for guns
EVANSVILLE — A southwestern Indiana man has been charged with theft for allegedly using his company credit card to purchase about $65,000 worth of firearms and outdoor recreational items.
Kyle D. Hollman of Boonville was arrested after an internal audit by ProLift Toyota Material Handling uncovered purchases Hollman, 29, allegedly made on his company credit card, and evidence that he altered the purchase orders to make his purchases appear authorized and legitimate.
The Evansville company alleged the thefts occurred over the course of three years and included nearly $30,000 worth of firearms and accessories and another $35,000 of online purchases of outdoors items such as backpacks, coolers and boots, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
The Associated Press
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Hollman admitted to the thefts and was cooperating with state, county and federal investigators.
