Coronavirus cases lead to mistrial
MARION — The murder trial of a northern Indiana woman accused of killing her stepdaughter ended in a mistrial after at least four people involved in the proceedings tested positive for COVID-19.
Amanda D. Carmack, of Gas City, faces charges of murder, neglect, domestic battery and strangulation in the death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Skylea Carmack, whose body was found hidden in a shed behind the family’s home last year.
Carmack’s trial began Oct. 19 in Grant Circuit Court but it was interrupted after at least three people associated with the trial tested positive for COVID-19, WANE-TV reported. The judge declared a mistrial on Monday after the spouse of another person associated with the trial tested positive.
A 24-day delay in the trial would be “inappropriate,” the motion stated.
Beering memorial to be livestreamed
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University will livestream a memorial service Friday for Dr. Steven Beering, who was the school’s president for 17 years and died in April at age 87.
The memorial will begin 2 p.m. and will include family and a small contingent of university officials, the Journal and Courier reported. To watch it, go to https://youtu.be/7BnPIQOeeC0.
Beering was Purdue’s president from 1983 to 2000.
His tenure was marked with growth on campus, with some 20 buildings going up. He and his wife, Jane Beering, turned Westwood, the president’s house along McCormick Road, from a house to a place to greet faculty, students, alumni and other guests.
Toddler shoots mom after finding gun
DANVILLE — A 2-year-old boy shot his mother, seriously wounding her, with a gun he found in the family’s home in the incorporated village of New Winchester, police said.
After the toddler shot his mother Wednesday morning with a semi-automatic pistol, his 5-year-old brother called their grandmother for help and she then called 911, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said.
The siblings’ 40-year-old mother was taken in serious condition to an Indianapolis hospital, where she was in stable condition.
Slaying suspect put on home monitor
CROWN POINT — An Indiana man accused of killing a mother of three after they attended a concert in suburban Chicago was released from jail Thursday and placed on home monitoring.
James McGhee of Gary is charged with first-degree murder in the July 2019 death of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, 27.
Lake Superior Court Judge Diana Boswell upheld her Oct. 19 ruling that McGhee, 39, should be released from the Lake County Jail to home confinement with an ankle monitor because the state took too long to bring him to trial.
Prosecutor Eric Randall argued McGhee was a “danger to the community” and a flight risk.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.