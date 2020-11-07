Nov. 3’s winning candidates invited
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are recommended.
All candidates who won their elections on Nov. 3 are invited to attend and to share in a general celebration of freedom and representative government. Each winning candidate is invited to share from their campaign experience, including some interesting stories from Election Day.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
