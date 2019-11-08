Briefs
Tea Party meeting set for Pendleton
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building at 299 Falls Park Drive. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited.
Dr. John Aukerman will show Lessons 8, 9, and 10 from the Hillsdale College course, “Introduction to the Constitution.” This free course features Hillsdale professor and president Dr. Larry P. Arnn. Tea Party members have viewed the first seven lessons, and the final three — “The Separation of Powers,” “The Necessity of Virtue” and “Ballots Rather than Bullets” — will complete the course.
Agency opposes Duke rate increase
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana agency has advised regulators to deny Duke Energy’s request to increase average monthly charges by as much as $23 per customer.
Indiana’s Office of Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine has recommended that the utility instead reduce its average charges by nearly $8 a month. Duke Energy in July asked the state Utility Regulatory Commission to approve a 15% rate increase over two years that would boost its annual revenue by about $395 million.
Consumer groups have said the company hasn’t been transparent about how it determined the proposed rate increase, the Indianapolis Star reported Thursday.
Rally prompts many school closings
INDIANAPOLIS — School days are being called off for tens of thousands of Indiana students as their teachers make plans for attending a union-organized Statehouse rally.
Some school district officials say so many teachers are taking personal time off for the Nov. 19 rally that they wouldn’t be able to find enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms. Anderson Community Schools officials plan to have an e-learning day on Nov. 19 to enable teachers to attend the rally. The president of the Indiana State Teachers Association says at least 4,000 teachers have registered for the Statehouse lobbying effort.
Man found guilty of bartender’s death
VALPARAISO — A northwestern Indiana jury has convicted a man of murder for fatally stabbing a female bartender at the tavern where he worked as a bouncer.
The Porter County jury deliberated for about 10 hours before finding 53-year-old Christopher Dillard of Hobart guilty Wednesday night in the slaying of 23-year-old Nicole Gland. The Portage woman was stabbed more than 20 times before her body was found in her SUV behind the tavern in April 2017. Prosecutors said Dillard was frustrated that Gland rebuffed his sexual advances after he delivered drugs to her.
Ex-jail inmate’s lawsuit settled
SOUTH BEND — A northern Indiana county has settled for $2,000 a lawsuit filed by a former jail inmate who alleged he was improperly treated.
Larenzo Brockington claimed in a filing in U.S. District Court that he was denied access to the St. Joseph County Jail’s day room, commissary and laundry service last year while he was in the medical care unit with a tibia fracture. Brockington was being held while awaiting trial on charges of attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated battery.
The Herald Bulletin and The Associated Press
