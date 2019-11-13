Briefs
Indianapolis hits record low of 8
INDIANAPOLIS — A blast of arctic cold has set a record low of 8 degrees in Indianapolis, giving Indiana’s capital its earliest recorded fall temperature in the single digits.
The National Weather Service said Tuesday’s record is the coldest temperature recorded in Indianapolis so early in the fall. The closest similar reading was 11 degrees recorded on Nov. 3, 1951.
Indianapolis’ 8-degree reading is also its earliest recorded single-digit autumn reading. Previously, the city’s earliest single-digit fall temperature was 4 degrees recorded on Nov. 22, 1959.
3 judges suspended for fight, shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has temporarily suspended three judges who were involved in a fight in downtown Indianapolis during which two of them were shot.
The order Tuesday says the justices imposed the suspensions after finding that Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs and Crawford County Judge Sabrina Bell engaged in judicial misconduct during the May 1 fight outside a fast-food restaurant.
Ex-congressman to speak at event
WESTFIELD — A former Republican congressman who’s made it his mission to convince conservatives to take climate change seriously will speak this weekend at a gathering of Indiana environmental groups.
Bob Inglis is scheduled to deliver Saturday’s keynote address at the annual “Greening the Statehouse” event hosted by the Hoosier Environmental Council.
Plane crash cause remains unknown
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Federal investigators are not sure what caused a 2018 plane crash in central Indiana that killed three men bound for Wisconsin. The plane took off from Eagle Creek Airport in Indianapolis and crashed in a field near Rossville, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
The National Transportation Safety Board issued its final report on the crash last week. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports the NTSB blames “an in-flight-loss of control,” but investigators could not determine if mechanical or human factors caused the loss.
The February 2018 crash killed John Pagel, owner of Kewaunee, Wisconsin-based Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy; his son-in-law, Steven Witcpalek; and pilot Nathan Saari.
Associated Press
