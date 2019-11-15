Briefs: Nov. 15
Man convicted in shooting of trooper
JEFFERSONVILLE — A southern Indiana judge has convicted an 81-year-old man in the shooting of a state trooper who pulled him over for erratic driving.
The Clark County judge found Oscar Kays of Jeffersonville guilty of attempted murder but mentally ill Wednesday during a bench trial. His sentencing is set for Dec. 12. Prosecutors said Kays shot Trooper Morgenn Evans in the head when the officer pulled him over for erratic driving in December 2017 in downtown Jeffersonville. Kays and Evans were treated for non-life threatening wounds.
Warship to be named after Lugar
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Navy has agreed to name a warship in honor of late Indiana Sen. Richard G. Lugar.
Sen. Todd Young announced this week that Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and members of the Lugar family will attend a private naming ceremony for the USS Richard G. Lugar at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis on Monday. Lugar died in April at age 87.
3 people killed in mobile home fire
MARTINSVILLE — Authorities have identified one of three people who died in a fire early Wednesday in central Indiana.
The Morgan County coroner’s office says 39-year-old David Fouts died in the mobile home fire in the city of Martinsville. Crews with the Martinsville Fire Department found his body and those of another man and a woman after they doused the flames. The other victims had not been identified as of Thursday.
Judge allows Lake Erie algae suit
TOLEDO, Ohio — A federal judge in Ohio says an environmental group pushing for mandatory regulations to prevent toxic algae blooms on Lake Erie can move forward with its lawsuit.
The judge in Toledo issued a ruling Wednesday denying the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. The lawsuit says the U.S. EPA must hold Ohio accountable for reducing the polluting runoff that feeds the algae and that the state’s reliance on largely voluntary efforts aren’t working.
Energizer wants Franklin tax breaks
FRANKLIN — A St. Louis-based battery company is asking for about $7.5 millin in tax breaks with the promise of bringing more than 400 jobs to Franklin.
Energizer Manufacturing is requesting a 10-year tax abatement on about $4.1 million dollars in real property and about $58.5 million dollars in personal property, such as robotic and packaging equipment, to open a packaging and distribution center at 180 Bartram Parkway, on the city’s east side, off Interstate 65.
SB schools to push for $75 million
SOUTH BEND — When they hit the polls in May, voters in the South Bend Community School Corp. district will be asked to vote on a referendum seeking to raise $74.8 million for the school system’s facilities and operations.
South Bend officials are asking voter approval of property tax hikes that would raise $20.8 million per year over eight years for the district’s operations budget, and an additional $54 million for capital improvements, said Kareemah Fowler, the district’s chief financial officer.
The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.