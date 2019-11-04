Van, buggy collision kills 2
HOLLANDSBURG — Authorities say two people were killed when a van car crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in western Indiana.
The Parke County Sheriff’s Department says an Amish family of four was traveling along U.S. 36 in a horse-drawn buggy Saturday morning when it was struck from the rear by the van.
The Tribune-Star reports the impact near the community of Hollandsburg forced the buggy off the road, killing two of the four family members.
Raising cigarette age recommended
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana legislative panel is recommending that Indiana’s legal age for buying cigarettes be raised from 18 to 21.
The Legislature’s public health study committee approved the recommendation this past week after hearing testimony recently on the change that has failed to advance among lawmakers for several years. The Journal Gazette reports the proposed age change would cover both traditional and electronic cigarettes.
Committee chairman Sen. Ed Charbonneau of Valparaiso says he doesn’t expect action until at least the 2021 legislative session when a new state budget is considered because Indiana cigarette tax revenue could decline with the change.
Sen. Vaneta Becker of Evansville countered that the state might see a loss in tax revenue initially but will save on long-term health expenses.
Fire tower reopens after decades
SPENCER — A fire tower that commands spectacular views of a southern Indiana forest has reopened decades after it was shuttered.
The 86-foot-tall tower in McCormick’s Creek State Park was closed 30 years ago after being judged unsafe. But it reopened to climbers Wednesday following a renovation paid for by park supporters who raised more than $100,000.
Visitors can now hike to the tower and climb 105 steps to an enclosed cab to take in the impressive forest views.
The tower was built in 1935 in the park near the town of Spencer by members of the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps.
Man gets home detention in case
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who pleaded guilty in a May fight during which two judges were shot in downtown Indianapolis has been sentenced to home detention.
Alfredo Vazquez pleaded guilty Friday to one misdemeanor battery count.
A Marion County judge then sentenced the 24-year-old to 180 days of home detention and a year of probation for violating probation on a previous drunken driving conviction.
The Associated Press
The Indianapolis Star reports Vazquez told the court Friday that he regrets what happened that night.
Vazquez’s uncle, 41-year-old Brandon Kaiser, is accused of shooting the judges. His trial on 14 charges is scheduled to start Nov. 18.
