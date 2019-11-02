Briefs: Nov. 2
Indy man guilty in triple slaying
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury has convicted an Indianapolis man of murder in the 2017 slaying of three people.
The Marion County prosecutor’s office announced Thursday that 26-year-old Kenneth Lancaster was found guilty on three murder counts. He was charged last year in the June 2017 deaths of Mark Higgins, Keith Higgins and Jessica Carte. Court documents say the three were shot “execution style” in an Indianapolis home.
Autopsy: Python strangled woman
OXFORD — An autopsy has determined that an Indiana woman found with an 8-foot-long python wrapped around her neck was killed by the reptile.
State Police said Friday the autopsy found that 36-year-old Laura Hurst’s cause of death was “asphyxiation due to strangulation by a snake.” Those findings are pending a final toxicology report.
Woman sentenced in hot-grease dousingMUNCIE — A central Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to dousing a house guest with a pan of hot grease has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Mykael Dauna Holloway, 24, of Muncie was sentenced Thursday in the July 2017 attack that left another woman with severe burns. Police found the victim on the grass outside Holloway’s home screaming in pain.
$2.3 million for river basin work
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Budget Committee last week authorized the release of $2.3 million in state funding to the newly formed Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission.
The panel’s action completes the first step of broad state legislative initiative to tackle nearly a century of water management challenges in the Kankakee Basin in the St. Joseph County area.
Bridge renaming to honor veterans
FORT WAYNE — Mayor Tom Henry this week announced plans for significant upgrades to the bridge along Spy Run Avenue near The Old Fort and its new name – the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The bridge will continue to provide three through-lanes for motorists while also providing additional pedestrian width to enhance the connectivity of downtown to The Old Fort and adjacent neighborhoods. About 23,500 vehicles pass over the bridge each day. Construction is expected to start in spring 2022.
The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
