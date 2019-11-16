BRIEFS
Man gets 170 years for three murders
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man convicted of murder in the 2017 shooting deaths of three people has been sentenced to 170 years in prison.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Kenneth Lancaster was sentenced for the June 1, 2017, murders of Jessica Carte, Keith Higgins and Mark Higgins. Lancaster was found guilty of three counts of murder after a four-day jury trial last month.
Amish Acres, 50, to close Jan. 1
NAPPANEE — An official says northern Indiana tourist destination Amish Acres will close at the end of the year after 50 years in business.
Executive Director Jeff Kitson of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce said Friday he received a letter from founder and CEO Richard Pletcher saying his family is retiring at the end of 2019 and will close Amish Acres after its New Year’s fireworks show. Kitson said the business would likely go to auction in early spring if the family hasn’t found a buyer by then.
The Nappanee site includes a bakery, meat and cheese shop, arts and crafts boutiques, a theater for stage plays, an inn with 62 guest rooms and a restaurant featuring traditional Amish cooking. Kitson says more than 5 million people have visited.
4th lung death linked to vaping
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials are reporting a fourth state resident has died of severe lung injuries linked to vaping.
The Indiana State Department of Health in a report released Thursday said the state has had 55 confirmed cases of such injuries and another 57 probable cases. It says more than 50 of the combined cases have been in the 18-29 age group and more than 20 in the 30-39 age group. Nationwide, there have been more than 2,000 cases and at least 40 people have died.
Candidate disputes mayoral vote
NEW ALBANY — New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan won a third term last week by 1,224 votes over his nearest opponent. But one candidate for the same office, independent Dan Coffey, said he believes some of the votes Gahan received were intended for him or Republican challenger Mark Seabrook.
Coffey said many voters had issues with the touch screen machines. He said as they touched the candidate’s name for whom they wanted to vote, their vote jumped to another candidate. And if they didn’t check over their final votes, they actually voted for the wrong person. Gahan, the Democrat, finished with 4,631 votes while Seabrook had 3,407 and Coffey came in third at 409.
School evacuated over illnesses
TERRE HAUTE — West Vigo Elementary School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after several students reported a cough and eye irritation.
The cause was still unknown Friday, but Vigo County School Corp. spokesman Bill Riley said Vectren Energy, West Terre Haute Fire Department and schools’ facilities staff were trying to identify the issue. West Vigo Elementary attended Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary on Friday.
