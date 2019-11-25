Teens in custody after body found
GARY — Authorities have taken three teenage boys into custody after a missing Indiana woman’s body was found in an abandoned elementary school in Gary.
Adriana Saucedo of Portage was found dead Thursday evening after she was reported missing.
Portage police say the 27-year-old allegedly met with a Gary teen to buy a small amount of marijuana and was picked up from her home in “a prearranged purchase.” Three teens allegedly robbed and fatally shot her in the car and dumped her body at the old school.
Factories cutting nearly 300 jobs
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis-based apparel maker Motionwear has notified state officials that it plans to permanently close its production facilities early next year and eliminate almost 150 jobs. The company, which makes dance leotards, gymnastics apparel and cheer uniforms, hasn’t given a reason for the closing decision.
Power tools maker Stanley Black & Decker is planning to permanently lay off about 140 workers from its factory in Greenfield.
The Connecticut-based company says the job cuts will take effect by early February as it consolidates production to fewer facilities.
Legion post named for fallen Marine
ANGOLA — An American Legion hall in northeastern Indiana has been renamed in honor of a Marine who died in a 2010 bomb attack in Afghanistan.
Angola’s Legion hall was known as Post No. 31, but it was renamed the Billy Crouse American Legion hall Wednesday during the post’s 100th birthday celebration.
Twenty-two-year-old Cpl. William H. Crouse IV and his bomb-sniffing dog, Cane, died on Dec. 21, 2010, in Afghanistan’s Helmand province. Crouse was killed six weeks into his first tour of duty.
Nearly 20K pounds of drugs seized
CHICAGO — Officials say nearly 20,000 pounds of narcotics were seized at ports of entry last year in 12 Midwestern states, including Illinois and Indiana.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced recently that its Chicago field office, which covers the 12 states, had the most narcotics seizures for the second year in a row of any other field office. The agency’s data is from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30 of this year. In total, there are 20 field offices.
The Associated Press
More than 15,000 packages were seized at ports of entry. The top narcotics seized were Ecstasy, prescription drugs and marijuana.
—The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.