Pipeline tunnel gets court victory
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A Michigan judge has handed a victory to a company seeking to build a tunnel that would house a Great Lakes oil pipeline.
Judge Michael Kelly of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled Thursday that the state legislature did not violate the Michigan Constitution last year by approving a deal between former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and Enbridge Inc. The agreement calls for shutting down Enbridge’s Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac, a channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan. A replacement pipeline would run through a tunnel to be constructed beneath the lake bottom.
Woman dead with snake around neck
OXFORD — Police say a woman has been found dead with an 8-foot-long python wrapped around her neck at a snake-laden home in northern Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says 36-year-old Laura Hurst of Battle Ground, Indiana, was found unresponsive Wednesday night on the floor of a home in Oxford, with the reticulated python wrapped loosely around her neck.
Medicaid work requirement stoppedINDIANAPOLIS — Indiana officials are suspending work requirements for low-income residents who receive their health insurance through Medicaid while a federal lawsuit challenging the plan is sorted out.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said Thursday it won’t be enforcing rules that require those not qualifying for exemptions to report 20 hours a month of work or related activity or face coverage loss after Dec. 31. The move comes after a lawsuit was filed in September against Indiana’s plan.
Man convicted in barbershop slaying
FORT WAYNE — A man arrested last spring in Mississippi in the fatal shooting of an Indiana barber has been convicted.
An Allen County jury on Wednesday convicted 35-year-old James Dodson Jr. of Fort Wayne of murder and criminal recklessness in 46-year-old Michael LoVett Jr.’s killing. LoVett was slain in April outside his Fort Wayne barbershop.
BMV announces license extension
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has announced the extension of operating season for qualified drivers with a Restricted Class B Commercial Driver’s License for Agricultural Purposes.
Under this extension, granted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, individuals with this endorsement are granted an additional 45 operating days beyond the normal 180-day maximum. This extension is available through Dec. 31, 2019, or until an individual reaches the new 225-day maximum.
The Associated Press and The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.