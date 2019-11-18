Exhibit focuses on LGBTQ history
INDIANAPOLIS — A new exhibit at downtown Indianapolis’ public library is shining a spotlight on the history of the LGBTQ community.
The exhibit that opened Thursday at Central Library contains more than 7,000 books and other items that illuminate LGBTQ history, culture and stories. The display includes a plaque dedicated to those who contributed to it over the past three decades.
Gunman acquitted in shooting
CROWN POINT — A man who claimed he was acting in self-defense when he fired 16 shots outside a northwestern Indiana Walmart store has been acquitted of the most serious charges against him.
A Lake County jury convicted 27-year-old Alex Hughes of Gary on a criminal recklessness charge Friday for the September 2018 shooting in Hobart but found him not guilty of attempted murder and two other charges.
Authorities say Hughes shot toward a group of rival gang members who left the store shortly after Hughes and his girlfriend. One man was wounded four times while another man in that group shot toward Hughes, wounding a 9-year-old boy in the parking lot.
Layoffs coming at Ind. coal mine
OWENSVILLE — A coal mine in southern Indiana is laying off 184 employees.
The Evansville Courier & Press says Gibson County Coal filed a notice Friday. The layoffs are effective Jan. 15.
The coal company’s parent, Alliance Resource Partners, says there’s too much coal on the market as a result of poor export markets. Chairman Joseph Craft III says, “We deeply regret the impact of this action on our employees.”
Inmates charged in alleged drug-smuggling scheme
JEFFERSONVILLE — Ten inmates at a southern Indiana jail are charged in an alleged scheme that authorities say used codes to help smuggle drugs into the jail.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the inmates worked with an outside contact who picked up drugs and hid them in the jail’s lobby, which inmates cleaned.
Lawmaker wants young age requirement
INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old lawmaker wants to see Indiana’s Constitution changed so that people as young as 18 could run for the state Legislature.
The constitution currently sets minimum ages of 21 to serve in the Indiana House and 25 for the Indiana Senate. But Democratic Rep. Chris Chyung of Dyer says lowering that age requirement could spark more interest in elected office among young people.
Chyung says it is also a matter of fairness as 18-year-olds can join the military and be sent overseas to fight for their country. He says he’s seeking Republican co-sponsors to help the proposal advance in the GOP-dominated Legislature next year.
The Associated Press
