Street closing for gas line work
ANDERSON — East 31st Street between Pearl and Noble streets will be closed from Dec. 2-23 as Vectren bores a gas main under the railroad tracks, according to a press release from the City of Anderson Engineering Department.
Public defender board to meet
ANDERSON — A meeting of the Public Defender Board will occur at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 in Hearing Room C of the Madison County Government Center.
Personnel issues will be discussed.
Post offices closed Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — All post offices will be closed on Thursday in recognition of Thanksgiving Day. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service.
Retail service will resume on Friday. All post offices will be open on regularly scheduled hours on Wednesday.
Also, the main location on Raible Avenue of the Anderson post office will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22.
Woman pleads to aiding Islamic State
HAMMOND — An Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to providing financial support to the Islamic State group.
Thirty-three-year-old Samantha Elhassani entered her plea Monday in a deal in which federal prosecutors agreed to drop more serious conspiracy charges against her and to request a more lenient sentence. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that she hasn’t been sentenced yet.
Columbus launches bike-walk website
COLUMBUS — Columbus is launching a new section of its website called “Bike Walk Columbus.”
The site is intended as a resource for pedestrians and bicyclists in Columbus. “Bike Walk Columbus” features an online interactive map of existing bicycle and pedestrian facilities which will be continually updated to reflect the most current inventory of bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in Columbus and Bartholomew County.
Company cutting back its workforce
GREENFIELD — Stanley Black and Decker Inc. plans to significantly downsize its Greenfield production plant, putting 139 people out of a job sometime over the next few months. The cutbacks will leave just 40 employees in Greenfield, a company spokeswoman said.
In a letter the company sent to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the New Britain, Connecticut-based tool maker said the decision was “an attempt to strategically consolidate our worldwide operations into [a] few facilities.”
Michigan priest to be next Gary bishop
GARY — Pope Francis has appointed a Michigan priest to be the next bishop for the Diocese of Gary.
The appointment of Monsignor Robert J. McClory was announced Tuesday in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.
McClory, 56, serves as rector of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, Michigan.
The Detroit native practiced civil law until 1994 and was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Detroit on May 22, 1999.
