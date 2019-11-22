Briefs
Executions in Terre Haute halted
TERRE HAUTE — A federal judge late Wednesday night blocked four scheduled federal executions, two of which were set for early December at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute.
National news outlets are reporting that the judge acted on a long dormant legal challenge to the federal death penalty method that would be used to execute inmates.
IU professor won’t be fired for remarks
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University says it cannot fire a professor who posted “racist, sexist, and homophobic” comments on social media, because the Constitution protects his views.
Eric Rasmusen, a professor of business economics and public policy, tweeted a quote from an article that says in part “geniuses are overwhelmingly male.”
University Provost Lauren Robel says Rasmusen also posted “bigoted statements,” saying gay men are “promiscuous” and shouldn’t be in academia, and that black students are unqualified to attend elite institutions.
Ohio woman gets 7 years in crash
NEW CASTLE — An Ohio woman who pleaded guilty in a deadly wrong-way interstate crash in eastern Indiana has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
A Henry County judge sentenced Phaedra Winters, 56, of Huber Heights, Ohio, on Tuesday in the August 2018 crash that killed 19-year-old Chase Thomas.
Man dies after fire that hurt 4 others
GRIFFITH — A man has died after being injured in a northwestern Indiana apartment fire in which four other people including two police officers also sustained injuries.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office said Vita Bibbs, 47, died early Thursday in a Munster hospital. His cause and manner of death are pending.
W.Va. ski resort sold at auction
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bankrupt West Virginia ski resort has been sold at auction.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that Perfect North Slopes Inc. of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, plans to reopen Timberline Four Seasons Resort in Tucker County for the 2020-21 ski season.
2 children killed in farm accident
NAPPANEE — Two young children were killed when they were run over by a tractor-trailer hauling corn on a farm.
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says the children, ages 3 and 5, died Tuesday afternoon on a farm near Nappanee. Both were pronounced dead at the scene about 25 miles southeast of South Bend.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that a 26-year-old Nappanee man who was driving the tractor-trailer began pulling it
forward, unaware the children were beneath the trailer.
Civic center plans on track
GAS CITY —The Gas City Redevelopment Commission held a public hearing Wednesday to approve the bond resolution expanding the tax increment financing district for the proposed civic center auditorium project.
The bond resolution has not changed and states the funds for the civic auditorium built with the proceeds from the TIF district may not exceed $12 million.
CNHI, HSPA and Associated Press
