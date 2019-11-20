Briefs
Park honoring slain teens gets donation
DELPHI — A planned northern Indiana park honoring two teenage girls who were slain in 2017 is getting donated light poles to illuminate its softball fields and playgrounds.
The Purdue Research Foundation donated 10 outdoor light poles and lighting fixtures for the Abby and Libby Memorial Park. That park near Delphi is named for 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, whose February 2017 deaths remain unsolved.
Man avoids prison time in molestation
FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne man who once faced 13 charges related to child molesting has avoided time in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced 49-year-old Steven Wells to a three-year suspended prison sentence and ordered him to spend four years on probation, as called for in a plea agreement he reached with prosecutors.
Woman sentenced in shootout
TERRE HAUTE — A Terre Haute woman charged in connection with a May 2018 shootout that claimed the lives of Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts and homicide suspect Christopher Wolfe was sentenced to time served Monday.
In October, Lakrista Julian, 20, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice with no agreement regarding her sentence.
Councilman: Not guilty in kidnapping
CROWN POINT — A Gary councilman has pleaded innocent to charges he kidnapped, confined and intimidated a teenager he believed was involved in the theft of his automobile.
Common Council President Ronald Brewer entered the plea Monday in Lake County Superior Court.
Body found in home after fire
KOKOMO — Police in Kokomo are investigating after firefighters found a body after a house fire.
The incident started Nov. 15 with a welfare call to 1825 Columbus Blvd. As police were responding, neighbors called to report the home was on fire.
The fire department responded to find the home engulfed in flames. After putting the fire out, firefighters found a body in the home.
Associated Press
