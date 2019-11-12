Fire-damaged flag cleaned, returned
HOBART — A group of northwestern Indiana firefighters has cleaned and returned a fired-damaged American flag to the family of a Korean War veteran.
After a January fire gutted his Hobart apartment, Steven Paul asked firefighters to try to find the flag he’d received at the funeral for his Navy veteran father, Kenneth E. Paul.
They found the flag but it was damaged and debris-covered, so Hobart firefighters offered to find a way to clean it.
Remains in garage were concealed
EVANSVILLE — Evansville police say remains found in the garage of home there are human and were concealed there for an extended period of time.
After receiving a tip about a dead person at the home, police went there Monday and discovered the remains in a detached garage.
IU’s online enrollment growing
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University officials say enrollment in online courses has soared during the past decade across the school’s campuses even as overall student enrollment has dropped.
School research shows total enrollment of degree-seeking students at IU campuses fell by nearly 5% from the fall of 2011 to the fall of 2019. But The Herald-Times reports that the number of students taking at least one online course has more than doubled during the same time.
Feds probe helicopter crash
LEBANON — Federal authorities are investigating a central Indiana helicopter crash that sent debris flying when its blades struck a parked semitrailer truck.
Lebanon police say the helicopter’s 50-year-old pilot, Randy A. McCormick of Manteno, Illinois, suffered minor injuries in Sunday afternoon’s crash, but the two passengers were not injured.
Trooper injured chasing suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky and Indiana authorities arrested two men after their car ran out of gas during a chase that left one trooper injured.
Indiana State Police chased a man wanted for second-degree escape across the state line into Kentucky on Sunday. Indiana authorities said the driver, 47-year-old James Rogers, fled and sideswiped a cruiser while being pulled over. State Police officer Carey Huls told news outlets the trooper was checked out for a minor injury.
