City faces open records lawsuit
NEW ALBANY — Three southern Indiana residents are suing the city of New Albany for allegedly failing to fulfill their public records requests. The Floyd County lawsuit comes after Indiana’s Public Access Counselor, Luke Britt, found that New Albany had violated Indiana’s public records law.
The three plaintiffs say they requested public records in August, including electronic correspondence related to River Run Family Water Park. They sought Britt’s opinion after officials in the Ohio River city failed to acknowledge their records requests.
Tornado-damaged stores now open
RICHMOND — The Richmond Mall, damaged by a June tornado, has now reopened all but one of its storm-tossed stores. Nine stores had remained closed when the 391,000-square-foot mall reopened in early July about two weeks after a tornado hit the facility with winds of up to 85 mph.
One by one, those stores have reopened following cleanup work. The mall’s JCPenney store reopened to customers Wednesday, leaving only the mall’s OfficeMax store still closed for renovations.
Bridge repair lane closures announced
LOUISVILLE — Kentucky transportation officials say lane closures are planned on an Ohio River Bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana so that expansion joint repairs can be made.
Lane closures on the Interstate 65 Kennedy Bridge will begin this week. The right three lanes of Interstate 65 South will close at midnight Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Nov. 27.
Lottery offices to be closed Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery prize payment offices in Indianapolis, Mishawaka and Evansville will be closed Tuesday for Election Day.
Drawings will occur at their regular times. Players may purchase tickets, and redeem prizes of less than $600 at most Hoosier Lottery retailers. Prize payment offices will reopen Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
Trooper reassigned as district detective
PENDLETON — Pendleton Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter has announced the reassignment of District 51 Trooper Scott McPheeters to the position of detective, to serve as an investigator at the Pendleton District.
In 2003 he was accepted into the Indiana State Police Academy and was sent to the Lowell Post after graduation. He worked as a road trooper there until transferring to the Connersville Post in 2005. He served as a road trooper at the Connersville District until the post was closed in 2010 and moved to Pendleton.
