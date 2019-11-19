Briefs: Nov. 19
Slain woman had ‘heart of gold’
EVANSVILLE — A friend of a woman whose remains were discovered in southwestern Indiana more than a year after her slaying says she was selfless and loved spreading joy to others.
Authorities found 29-year-old Evonne Pullen dead and buried this month in a detached garage of an Evansville home. Police said there was an attempt to conceal her body and that it had been there for an extended period. Three people have been charged in connection with Pullen’s killing.
Baby box set up in Angola
ANGOLA — A fire station in northeastern Indiana is the latest place for parents to safely drop off a newborn child.
A Safe Haven Baby Box was unveiled Monday in Angola. The boxes allow someone to drop off a baby without fear of criminal prosecution. The box has an alarm that immediately alerts a local hospital or emergency responders.
Man who ignored command is shot
GARY — Police officers in Gary shot a man armed with a gun after he refused to follow their commands.
Lt. Dawn Westerfield said officers responding to reports of a man with a gun Sunday afternoon encountered the suspect. When he refused to follow officers’ orders, they fired shots. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment. His name hadn’t been released as of Monday evening.
County continues needle exchange
BLOOMINGTON — Monroe County will continue its syringe exchange program for at least two more years.
The Monroe County Board of Commissioners voted last week to extend the program that started in February 2016. Monroe County Health Administrator Penny Caudill said the purpose of the syringe services program, sometimes referred to as a needle exchange program, is to reduce the spread of hepatitis B, C and HIV.
Biodiesel plant layoffs beginning
MORRISTOWN — Driven by poor economic conditions, Integrity Biofuels will be idling biodiesel production and has begun layoffs.
Integrity Biofuels currently produces nearly 5 million gallons of biodiesel per year and employs 14 people in Morristown. The facility, established in 2006, can produce biodiesel from many sources, including soybean oil, canola oil, animal fats and used cooking oil.
