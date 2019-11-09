Briefs
Buttigieg event set for Tuesday
ANDERSON — Volunteers for Mayor Pete Buttigieg will host a come-and-go gathering at Park Place Community Center, 502 W. Fifth St., from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
This event will provide information about Buttigieg’s campaign for president and gather signatures to put him on the Indiana primary ballot.
Admission is free, but bring a nonperishable food items for the center’s Food Bank.
Lottery offices closed Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery prize payment offices in Indianapolis, Mishawaka and Evansville will be closed Monday for Veterans Day.
Hoosier Lottery drawings will occur at their regular times. Players may purchase tickets, and redeem prizes of less than $600 at most Hoosier Lottery retailers.
Hoosier Lottery prize payment offices will reopen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. local time.
Post offices closed on Veterans Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Retail services at post offices throughout Indiana will be closed on Monday in recognition of Veterans Day. Regularly scheduled mail delivery, PO Box and caller services will also be suspended for the holiday.
The Postal Service will collect outgoing mail from the blue collection boxes after 3 p.m. on Veterans Day at the Main Office, 1505 Raible Ave., and the downtown location, 1001 Main St., Anderson.
BMV announces holiday closure
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches are closed beginning Saturday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
All branches resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.
Officer resigns 2 months after fight
EVANSVILLE — A southwestern Indiana police officer has resigned nearly two months after a Pennsylvania man died after a fight with police.
Evansville police spokesman Officer Phil Smith said Thursday that Trevor Koontz’s resignation was voluntary and couldn’t say why Koontz resigned.
An internal police investigation found that Koontz and two others officers didn’t use excessive force on Edward Snukis, 55, who died Sept. 13 after the fight.
Evansville police say Snukis was intoxicated and belligerent at a car dealership when he fought with officers and reportedly struck Koontz in the face. Another officer used a stun gun twice against Snukis, who stopped breathing before an ambulance arrived.
Democrat won’t seek Congress bid
GARY — A state senator from northwestern Indiana says he will continue his campaign for governor rather than seek the congressional seat being given up by Democratic Rep. Pete Visclosky.
Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary announced Friday he is “firmly committed to becoming the next governor of Indiana and fighting to improve the quality of life of every Hoosier.” Melton is one of three candidates for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in the 2020 election.
Staff and wire reports
