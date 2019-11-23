Officer shoots armed suspect
KENDALLVILLE — A northeastern Indiana police officer struggling with a domestic violence suspect shot and wounded the man after he pulled a handgun from his waistband, according to authorities.
Indiana State Police said the shooting occurred about 8 a.m. Friday at a home in Kendallville when the Kendallville officer arriving first at the home contacted the man and a struggle ensued outside. When the man produced the handgun, the officer fired his service weapon, police said.
Lawsuit filed over 2-year-old’s death
FORT WAYNE — The father of a 2-year-old Fort Wayne boy fatally beaten in 2017 is suing the child’s mother and her former boyfriend over his son’s death.
Lantz Garrett’s wrongful death lawsuit filed in Allen County argues that 28-year-old Amber Garrett and 29-year-old Mitchell Vanryn are liable for Malakai Garrett’s death in November 2017. The suit also names the boy’s great-grandparents as defendants. It seeks damages, including for the boy’s funeral and burial expenses.
New sentence ordered in killing
CROWN POINT — The Indiana Court of Appeals has ordered a resentencing for an alleged getaway driver convicted in the 1980 shooting death of an off-duty northwestern Indiana police officer.
A jury last year convicted James Hill, 56, of murder in perpetuation of robbery and attempted robbery for his role in the crime that left Hammond police officer Lawrence Pucalik, 33, dead. Prosecutors argued that two aggravating factors justified a 47-year sentence. The appeals court ruled Tuesday those factors violated court precedent, and that Hill must be resentenced.
Lawmaker joins race for Congress
MUNSTER — A state legislator is joining the field of candidates trying for the northwestern Indiana congressional seat being given up by Democratic Rep. Pete Visclosky.
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon of Munster will leave the Legislature after six terms as she seeks the 2020 Democratic congressional nomination. Reardon became the first Hispanic woman elected to the Legislature when she first won in 2006.
Company set to invest $44.5 million
BUNKER HILL – An Arizona manufacturer has been named as the company that will move into a Miami County shell building and invest over $44 million to house a high-tech medical facility that officials say will employ around 40 people.
Arizona Isotopes Research Corp. (AZI) is a radionuclide manufacturer and is constructing a state-of-the-art isotope production and scientific research facility in the building located along U.S. 31 at 7796 South Innovation Way, near Grissom Air Reserve Base.
CNHI News Indiana, HSPA News Service and The Associated Press
