EPA: No health risks from plant discharge
PORTAGE — Preliminary tests indicate iron-contaminated wastewater that leaked from a northwestern Indiana steel plant into a Lake Michigan tributary presents no risk to public health, the Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday.
U.S. Steel Midwest idled the plant in Portage, about 30 miles east of Chicago, as a precaution after it said a wastewater treatment facility experienced “an upset condition” that sent the rusty colored plume containing elevated levels of iron into the Burns Waterway on Sunday.
The EPA said it tested surface water samples taken near the plant’s outfall.
Officer shoots, wounds woman
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis police officer shot and wounded an armed woman wanted on warrants as he was trying to arrest her late Wednesday in connection with a recent shooting, police said.
After the 10:30 p.m. Wednesday shooting on the city’s north side, officers began administering medical aid to the woman, who was hospitalized in stable condition, police said Thursday.
Prior to the shooting, officers were looking for the woman, who had been identified as a suspect in a shooting earlier this month where shots were fired into a vehicle and a residence, police said.
Boat maker plans expansion
NEW PARIS — A boat and pontoon manufacturer is planning a $12 million expansion in northern Indiana that’s expected to create up to 100 new jobs by late 2024.
Smoker Craft Inc. announced Tuesday that it would build and equip a 200,000-square-foot addition to its 600,000-square-foot production campus in the Elkhart County community of New Paris for additional boat manufacturing and shipping.
Officials with the fifth-generation, family owned business said the expansion will allow the company to serve growing customer demand. Construction has begun, and the new building is expected to be fully operational by April, The Elkhart Truth reported.
Scooters troubling to Evansville group
EVANSVILLE — Members of an Evansville neighborhood group are getting fed up with electric scooter “litter” and are asking city officials to help with answers.
Old Evansville Historic Association co-president Chuck Hudson said each morning he has to remove e-scooters from the sidewalk outside his home, the Evansville Courier & Press reported Tuesday.
“I feel like it’s my responsibility to make sure it’s safe, and of course there are liability issues if I know they’re there and I don’t do anything about it,” Hudson said.
Associated Press
