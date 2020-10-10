Reconciliation March planned
ANDERSON — For the sixth consecutive year, residents of Anderson and Madison County are being asked to join in the Reconciliation March.
The Reconciliation March is set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Participants are asked to gather in front of the Anderson City Building before marching across the Eisenhower Bridge.
The march will conclude at Athletic Park, where pastors representing the community will lead the group in prayers.
The march is jointly organized by the predominantly white Christian Clergy Association of Anderson and the primarily black Concerned Ministers of Anderson.
The Reconciliation March came about when the Rev. Anthony Harris of Church Upon the Rock had a dream of a march to bring the entire community together.
