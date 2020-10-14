Markleville budget passes 2nd hearing
MARKLEVILLE — Markleville Town Council approved the proposed 2020 budget Monday evening at the second of three required public hearings.
The Town Council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
Man gets prison for killing, cannibalism
JEFFERSONVILLE — A southern Indiana man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole.
Joseph Oberhansley was found guilty Sept. 18 of murder and burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton. Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced Oberhansley based on a jury recommendation.
The body of Blanton, 46, was found at her home the morning of Sept. 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries, authorities have said.
Police: Boy, 10, dies from stabbing
WABASH — A 10-year-old boy has died after allegedly being stabbed by his father who was later wounded by police officers who responded to the home in Wabash, state police said.
The boy, Kayden Sendelbach, died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times Thursday morning, state police Sgt. Tony Slocum said. Kayden had been flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries.
The boy’s father, William Sendelbach, 32, was waiting for officers outside the home and fired multiple shots from a shotgun when Wabash officers arrived, state police said. Officers returned fire, striking Sendelbach multiple times. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, Slocum said.
Staff and Associated Press
