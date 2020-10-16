Teacher saves choking boy
FORT WAYNE — A teacher in Fort Wayne is being credited with rescuing a student who was choking on candy.
Christine Levy performed the Heimlich maneuver on a 9-year-old boy who was struggling to breathe Monday at Croninger Elementary School. Levy told WANE-TV that she recently had training in the first aid procedure.
“My guardian angels were looking after me and Alan. It’s something you pray you never have to do, but instincts set in and it’s just survival mode, I guess,” Levy said.
The boy’s father, Scott McGauley, said, “You can go through all of the training, but the fact that she made all of the right decisions at the right time and did what she needed proves good decision making.”
Driver kills toddler, hurts boy’s sister
INDIANAPOLIS — A hit-and-run driver has killed a 22-month-old boy and seriously injured his 9-year-old sister on Indianapolis’ south side, police said.
The toddler had wandered out into a street and his sister was trying to grab him when they were hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the toddler as Eli Anders.
Grandfather pleads guilty in fatal fall
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A grandfather accused in the fatal fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year pleaded guilty Thursday to negligent homicide.
Salvatore “Sam” Anello of Valparaiso said earlier this year that he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare” for his family. Eighteen-month-old Chloe Wiegand slipped from his grasp and fell about 150 feet from an open window of Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Freedom of the Seas ship in July 2019.
Freed mother will be compensated
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who spent 17 years in prison for a fire that killed her 3-year-old son will be compensated by Indiana for a wrongful conviction.
Kristine Bunch was declared eligible Thursday by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s board of trustees. It wasn’t immediately known how much she will receive, although the wrongly convicted are eligible for $50,000 for every year in prison, under state law.
There was “clear and convincing evidence” that Bunch was innocent, said Jackson County Judge AmyMarie Travis.
The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned Bunch’s conviction in 2012 after lawyers argued that arson evidence from the 1995 fire was wrong and key documents had been withheld from the defense before trial.
Prosecutors in Decatur County declined to put Bunch through a second trial.
Escaped Kentucky inmate captured
HANOVER — An inmate who escaped from a Kentucky jail last month by climbing through a hole in a jail window has been captured in southern Indiana, authorities said.
Anthony Martinez, 30, was caught Tuesday in a wooded area near Hanover, Madison police said. When he was located, he fled from authorities but was later shot with a stun gun and captured near a church. He’s now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
