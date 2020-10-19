Indiana providing rental assistance
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Rental Assistance Portal is accepting applications for a program that provides eligible renters with up to six months in rental assistance to help cover past due and ongoing monthly payments.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has dedicated $15 million in federal Housing and Urban Development funding to help individuals and families who are at a high risk of being homeless. The goal is to keep Hoosiers in stable housing so they may move through the coronavirus pandemic without further disruption.
Man fatally stabbed at Indy Jail
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Jail inmate was found fatally stabbed early Saturday, apparently by another inmate, the jail reported.
James Smith, 51, of Sullivan County, was found unresponsive around 12:50 a.m. and was declared dead a short time later, the jail said.
Smith had been transferred to multiple housing locations for using racially charged language toward fellow inmates. At the time of his death, he had been assigned to a single cell, the jail said.
Mother of shooter given probation
RICHMOND — The mother of a 14-year-old boy who fired gunshots inside an eastern Indiana middle school in 2018 has avoided any jail time for failing to take actions that authorities say could have prevented the shooting.
The teen shot out a door at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond and fired shots at police officers who had cornered him in a stairwell before he fatally shot himself while students and teachers were sheltering inside classrooms.
A Wayne County judge this past week accepted guilty pleas from Mary Ann York, 44, on four child neglect charges for not removing guns from her home after her son threatened to kill students and not making sure he received counseling and took medications for his mental health issues.
Eva Kor to be honored with mural
INDIANAPOLIS — Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate Eva Mozes Kor who died last year at the age of 85 will be honored with a mural in Indianapolis.
The 53-foot-tall portrait of Kor is expected to be completed by the end of November, the Indianapolis Star reported. It will be painted on the side of the 500 Festival Building in the city’s downtown.
The Associated Press
Kor will take her place alongside other local legends, including Reggie Miller, Kurt Vonnegut and Mari Evans, who also have murals in the city.
“She stood 4’9” in real life,” said Ted Green, a documentary filmmaker who followed Kor for years and helped commission the mural, “but she was a giant.”
