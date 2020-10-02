Layton Road closing set for three weeks
ANDERSON — Starting Monday, Oct. 5, Layton Road (north of Ind. 32) will be closed by Vectren to replace a high-pressure gas line under the CSX Railroad tracks.
The closure will last for three weeks. Vectren will be placing barricades and detour signs.
Local Tea Party group to meet
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton.
Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are recommended.
The speakers will be Dr. Troy Abbott, candidate for County Coroner; Scott Norrick, candidate for Judge of Circuit Court 5; and Mikeal Vaughn, candidate for County Council At Large.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Bottled water and hand sanitizer will be available.
K9 escapes twice; officer disciplined
CROWN POINT — A northwestern Indiana police officer has been placed on leave after the police dog she oversees escaped from her twice in the past week, leading to extensive searches for the canine.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said Wednesday that after reviewing the recent escapes by the dog, named Dax, Officer Angelika Ventrice was put on paid administrative leave. He said the matter remains under investigation and additional disciplinary decisions are underway.
Sentence upheld in 2-year-old’s death
FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a Fort Wayne man’s conviction and 40-year sentence in the fatal beating of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.
Mitchell Vanryn, 30, was sentenced last year after an Allen County jury convicted him of aggravated battery and domestic battery but acquitted him of murder in Malakai Garrett’s 2017 death.
Vanryn maintained he did not intentionally kill the child, but during his trial a doctor testified that the boy was hit so hard his internal organs were “shredded,” The Journal Gazette reported.
Top health official urges virus testing
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s health commissioner is encouraging more Hoosiers to get tested for the coronavirus, saying that the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity is now “greater than it’s ever been.”
Indiana has more than 250 testing locations, but some sites have seen a drop in the number of people coming to get tested, said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s health commissioner.
“All the testing availability in the world doesn’t do any good if people aren’t willing to get tested,” Box said Wednesday at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus briefing.
Box said she understands that some people who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms or only have a case of the sniffles may not want to get tested because they would have to isolate if they test positive.
Staff and wire reports
