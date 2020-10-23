Dispensation on Mass extended
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Roman Catholic bishops on Thursday extended a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation until further notice.
The bishops issued a statement citing “the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in our state” for extending the dispensation.
The statement was issued by the bishops of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the dioceses of Gary, Lafayette, Fort Wayne-South Bend and Evansville.
Many parishes have turned to livestreaming Masses for the convenience of their congregants.
Trump plans to nominate Kirsch
HAMMOND — President Donald Trump intends to nominate a northern Indiana federal prosecutor to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House has announced.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II was appointed to the Northern District of Indiana in 2017. As U.S. attorney, he has concentrated on prosecuting drug- and gang-related crimes.
From 2001 to 2008, as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Indiana, Kirsch focused on high-profile, white-collar crimes, which included the prosecution of several elected public officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Auto parts supplier to cut 350 positions
SOUTH BEND — Auto parts supplier Tenneco plans to cut about 350 jobs at a northern Indiana plant in a move the company attributes to the challenging global business for its piston product line.
Tenneco officials told workers at its South Bend plant on Wednesday that about 350 employees involved in piston manufacturing would lose their jobs over the next year.
That work will be shifted to other Tenneco plants around the world, said Steve Blow, director of corporate communications for the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company. The South Bend plant’s 125 assembly jobs will remain, the South Bend Tribune reported.
State: Nearly 3K new virus cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reported a new daily high of nearly 3,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday as state health officials added 42 more COVID-19 deaths to the state’s pandemic toll.
The 2,880 new infections reported by the Indiana State Department of Health topped the 2,521 new infections the agency reported Saturday that had been Indiana’s daily high of newly reported cases.
The department’s daily update of its coronavirus dashboard also showed that Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed cases rose to 2,019. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic and well over double the seven-day rolling average of 858 newly confirmed cases the agency reported a month ago, on Sept. 22.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.