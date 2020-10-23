Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.