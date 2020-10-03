Black Expo to hold election Wednesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Black Expo will have its annual election Wednesday at 6 p.m.
If you would like to submit a resume to serve on the board, submit your resume to a current board member or email to vedafna@hotmail.com.
Notre Dame president tests positive for virus
SOUTH BEND — The University of Notre Dame’s president announced Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask.
The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying he was tested after finding out a colleague with whom he has been in regular contact tested positive for COVID-19. “My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home,” Jenkins, 66, said in the message provided by a university spokesman.
Earlier this week, Jenkins apologized for not wearing a mask during Saturday’s Rose Garden ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee who is a Notre Dame graduate and law professor.
Church demolished for sewer project
EVANSVILLE — The former Holy Trinity Church is being demolished for a green infrastructure project as part of efforts to keep millions of gallons of sewer water out of the Ohio River along the Indiana and Kentucky border.
The project will force storm water to be diverted into a 2.3 million-gallon tank underground that will then filter through sand and gravel and leach into the ground, as opposed to being swept into Evansville’s aging combined sewer system and overflowing into the river. The $8 million project is the latest of more than a dozen, similar smaller green infrastructure projects in the city’s downtown area, according to the Evansville Courier & Press.
Police net 16 in shoplifting sting
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Police Department arrested 16 people in just one day during a shoplifting sting at the Walmart on Whitfield Drive. The arrests led to charges including 10 felonies.
The suspects range in age from 23 to 63 years old. In addition to the theft arrests, police arrested several on drug charges, outstanding warrants and driving citations.
Lawsuit targets diocese in Arizona and Indiana
PHOENIX — An Arizona man who says he was sexually abused by an Indiana priest more than 40 years ago sued church officials in both states Thursday, saying they allowed the priest into a Navajo Nation school despite his predatory history.
The Diocese of Phoenix, the Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana and the Rev. James Grear are all named as defendants in the lawsuit filed in Arizona’s Maricopa County. The plaintiff, who is Navajo, is seeking unspecified damages for pain, suffering and other costs.
Staff and wire reports
