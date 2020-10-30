Indianapolis police settle suit with Indiana ACLU
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has agreed not to use tear gas and other “riot control agents” during peaceful protests to settle a lawsuit with the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.
The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit in June on behalf of Indy10 Black Lives Matter and three individual protesters after IMPD used chemical irritants, pepper balls and batons against protesters in downtown Indianapolis on May-29-31. Violence and vandalism occurred that weekend, but the protesters who sued IMPD say they and many others remained peaceful.
IMPD agreed not to use “riot control agents,” including chemical agents, during peaceful protests or in response to “passive resistance,” ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk said Thursday during a virtual news conference.
Trio charged with killing of two brothers
MONTICELLO — Three people have been charged with two counts of murder each in the shooting deaths of two brothers in their northwestern Indiana home.
Breann Cobb of Monon; her boyfriend, Marlin Seay of Lafayette; and Dorian Hale, also of Lafayette, are charged with killing Mathew Benyon, 20, and Daniel Benyon, 24, White County prosecutors said Wednesday.
A cellphone and canister of pepper spray that Cobb left at the brothers’ home in Wolcott, linked the trio to the crimes, court documents state.
IMPD removed from lawsuit over death
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge removed the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of a 21-year-old Black man who was fatally shot in May by a city police officer.
U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson on Tuesday dismissed the department from the lawsuit over Dreasjon Reed’s killing, citing past court rulings that say city agencies are protected from certain lawsuits.
Associated Press
