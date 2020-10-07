BMV announces Columbus Day hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches are closed Saturday and Monday in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Two die in ultralight aircraft crash
MOUNT VERNON — Two men died after an ultralight aircraft crashed Tuesday in southwestern Indiana, a sheriff said.
The crash occurred southwest of Evansville, Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham said. The men flew from an air field south of the crash site, he said.
The names of the men were not released until relatives could be notified. The men were not Indiana residents, authorities said.
Gary fire leaves man, girl dead
GARY — An overnight house fire in Gary killed a 6-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man and left a grandmother hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the two-story home around 4:45 a.m. and found the man, Dennis Liggins, dead in a bedroom toward the rear of he house, Gary Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.
A search of the house located the 6-year-old, Ciara Brown, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, O’Donnell said. Both lived in the home.
A second family was living in the second story of the home, but was able to escape the fire, O’Donnell said.
Reyes Beer Division acquiring Monarch
INDIANAPOLIS — The nation’s largest beer distributor, Reyes Beer Division, plans to acquire Indianapolis-based Monarch Beverage Co., which has long been Indiana’s largest beer distributor.
The Rosemont, Illinois-based company announced Monday that the transaction involving Monarch Beverage is scheduled to close Dec. 11. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Reyes Beer Division is one of the largest private companies in the country and it is the nation’s largest beer distributor, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported. Throughout 2020, it has grown significantly through acquisition
Monarch Beverage has been family-owned since it was founded in 1947 by Edwin T. French Sr. It has expanded into Indiana’s largest beer distributor under three generations of French family ownership.
Rolling average of COVID cases grows
INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials reported Tuesday that 30 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 as Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of new cases of the respiratory disease continued growing at record levels.
The newly recorded deaths raise Indiana’s death toll to 3,711, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That’s an increase of 99 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses in the past week.
The state agency’s coronavirus dashboard shows that two of Indiana’s 30 newly reported COVID-19 deaths occurred on Sept. 26, raising that day’s total to 21 deaths. That’s the largest single-day tally of COVID-19 deaths since 23 deaths occurred on June 18.
Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.