ND to host 2020 presidential debate
WASHINGTON — The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced sites and dates for three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate, to be held just weeks before Election Day in 2020.
The presidential debates are set for Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame; Oct. 15 at the University of Michigan, and Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. One vice presidential debate has been scheduled, for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Daniels’ salary tops $900,000
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue trustees had nothing but praise for President Mitch Daniels, rating his performance as even better than they expected and giving him his biggest salary in his seven years on the West Lafayette campus.
For 2019, Daniels made $902,207, including base pay, an at-risk portion of his salary and a $250,000 retention bonus that was part of a five-year contract extension that runs through 2020, based on numbers approved Friday morning by Purdue’s trustees. That was an 8.6% increase over his combined salary and bonuses in 2018.
Mountain lion sightings reported
FOWLER – Police in Fowler, 30 miles northwest of Lafayette, issued a warning to residents of a possible mountain lion sighting Wednesday night.
After gathering information from eyewitnesses, the police department contacted the Benton County Department of Natural Resources. The DNR reported another possible mountain lion sighting in Veedersburg in Fountain County within the past week and is continuing to investigate.
Police warned residents to use extreme caution and not leave children or small animals unattended outdoors until further notice.
Ground broken for downtown project
SEYMOUR — This week, city leaders, state officials and others gathered at One Chamber Square to break ground on a $1 million project that will completely change the look and feel of downtown Seymour.
New features will include interactive musical instruments and artwork, a playscape for kids and new seating. The changes address accessibility, making the area compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. Construction will start next week, and the project is slated for completion by May 2020.
Dealership accused of discrimination
LAFAYETTE — A black former sales manager at a Mercedes-Benz dealership in northern Indiana is suing the business, saying he was fired in retaliation for complaining about the owner’s repeated use of racist language and his boasts about overcharging African American customers.
Jeffrey Turner filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Mike Raisor Auto Group’s Mercedes-Benz in Lafayette. Turner started working for Mercedes-Benz of North America in about 1987 and moved to Raisor’s dealership in 2011, becoming sales manager in 2015, the suit said.
The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
