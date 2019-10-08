Briefs
Hoosiers urged to get flu shots
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s health commissioner is urging Hoosiers to get their flu shots soon because flu cases are already appearing around the state.
State Health Commissioner Kris Box says Indiana residents should “take steps quickly to protect themselves and their loved ones” because the flu can be deadly.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu vaccinations be offered by late October. It takes about two weeks for protective antibodies to develop in the body.
Indiana stores may profit from vape banGRANGER — Northern Indiana vape shop owners say Michigan’s ban on selling flavored electronic cigarettes could spur new business for them.
Michigan moved last month to become the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes following a recent uptick in lung illnesses and deaths related to vaping. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that 18 vaping-related deaths have been confirmed in 15 states.
Mom of teen shot by officer files suit
GARY — The mother of a 15-year-old boy fatally shot two years ago by a Gary police officer is suing city officials and the officer, alleging excessive force.
Tasheena Brooks’ federal lawsuit claims that Gary police Officer Justin Hedrick fired “without warning” a fatal shot into the top of Ke-Monte Cobbs’ head as the teen lay on the ground the night of Aug. 1, 2017, during a robbery investigation.
Fourth person in plane crash dies
LANSING, Mich. — A fourth person from Indiana has died after a plane crash in Lansing last week.
Zechariah Eugene Bennett, 27, died from his injuries. He was a worker for Patterson Horth Inc. based in Indianapolis. Neil Alan Sego, 46, of Trafalgar, John Thomas Lowe, 51, of Greenwood and Timothy Joe Clark, 67 of Franklin also died in the crash.
Meteor showers to peak this week
INDIANAPOLIS — Two meteor showers will peak on consecutive nights this week, including one known for bringing incredibly bright meteors known as fireballs.
The first is Draconid meteor shower, which will peak on Tuesday into Wednesday. The second meteor shower is the Southern Taurid. It wil peak Wednesday into Thursday.
The Associated Press
