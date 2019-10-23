Briefs
Former school employee files suit
INDIANAPOLIS — A former guidance counselor at an Indianapolis Catholic high school who was fired for being in a same-sex marriage is suing the archdiocese.
Shelly Fitzgerald’s federal lawsuit names the Indianapolis archdiocese and Roncalli High School as defendants. It alleges that Fitzgerald was discriminated against and faced retaliation because of her sexual orientation.
Thousands still without power
MERRILLVILLE — Several thousand homes and businesses remain without power in northwestern Indiana, one day after high winds toppled power lines in the region.
Northern Indiana Public Service Co.’s website shows that more than 7,000 of the utility’s customers were still in the dark late Tuesday morning.
Indiana has first flu death of season
INDIANAPOLIS — Health officials are reporting Indiana’s first influenza-related death of the season in Marion County.
The Marion County Public Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health reported the death Tuesday and urged people to obtain flu shots to better protect themselves against the respiratory illness that can cause fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone 6 months of age and older get a seasonal flu shot. It says vaccination is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from the flu.
Ex-school admins overpaid $650,000
GREENFIELD — A state audit has found that three former central Indiana school administrators were overpaid by more than $650,000 during a nine-year period.
The audit determined that Greenfield-Central Schools’ former business manager, Tony Zurwell, former assistant superintendent Christy Hilton and former associate superintendent Ann Vail were each overpaid about $116,000 between 2010 and 2018.
Man shot after chase ends in fire
NORTH LIBERTY — Northern Indiana police say officers shot a man following a high-speed pursuit that ended when his vehicle and a police car burst into flames.
St. Joseph County police joined police from Walkerton and adjacent LaPorte County in early Monday’s pursuit of a suspicious vehicle with reported stolen plates.
The Associated Press
