Briefs
New church spire to go up Monday
PENDLETON — On Monday, at 9 a.m., heavy equipment will arrive to place a new church spire on First United Methodist Church in Pendleton.
A specialized construction crane will do the heavy lifting.
The original spire was destroyed during the May 28 EF-1 tornado that made a clear path of destruction through Pendleton.
The replacement will be part of the continuing effort of multiple organizations in Pendleton “to put it back together.”
Youths can learn how to lead
ANDERSON — Adults and children age 12-112 are invited to Anderson Composite Squadron’s open house Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Anderson Municipal Airport’s office building.
Civil Air Patrol’s purpose since 1945 is leader development, aviation education, emergency services, and, more recently, cybersecurity and tech.
Young people age 12 through 17 interested in joining will attend field day Saturday, Nov. 9, and special training the following three Wednesday nights to finish their first promotion. Adults are also needed to help in small or large ways and broaden horizons. See www.andersoncivilairpatrol.com or call Tim Nardoni at 765-606-0314.
Problem Solving Courts event set
ANDERSON — Problem Solving Courts will have a graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Anderson City Building Auditorium, 120 E. Eighth St.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.