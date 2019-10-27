Sheriff’s office seeking civilian officer
ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the position of civilian jail officer.
To find out exact qualifications, go to the Sheriff’s Office, 720 Central Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick up an application.
One is also available at the Madison County Government website: www.madisoncounty.in.gov.
Mayor to name police chief after 3 resignations
MICHIGAN CITY — The mayor of Michigan City will name a new police chief this week after the resignations of three senior officers.
Mayor Ron Meer says he’ll hold a news conference Tuesday.
Police Chief Mark Swistek and assistant chiefs Royce Williams and Kevin Urbanczyk announced their resignations last week after a disagreement with the mayor over the Laporte County Drug Task Force.
8-year-old boy builds food boxes
SOUTH HAVEN — Some people build little library boxes to encourage reading. An 8-year-old Indiana boy has made a “blessing box” to collect food.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Jeremiah “Jay” Dawson used birthday money to put the box in his family’s front yard in South Haven in Porter County. It serves as a neighborhood food pantry.
South Haven firefighters recently honored Jay by donating food and presenting him with a $60 gift card to buy materials for his next box. They visited his house in firetrucks.
Trooper OK after deer lands in car
BLUFFTON — An Indiana state trooper had an unwanted passenger: A deer crashed through the windshield of a patrol car.
A state police spokesman says Trooper A.J. Repass was “doing well” after the collision early Saturday. But Sgt. Brian Walker on Twitter says Repass’ car is “definitely going to need a cleaning.”
The crash occurred near Bluffton in Wells County, 25 miles south of Fort Wayne. Walker says drivers need to keep an eye on deer at this time of year.
Former retreat now addiction center
HENRYVILLE — A former corporate retreat in southern Indiana has reopened as a drug addiction treatment center.
The Wooded Glen Recovery Center started taking patients during September. Community leaders joined executives of treatment provider Summit BHC for an opening ceremony this past week.
Dam to get warning signs about currentsJASPER — A southwestern Indiana city is preparing to install warning signs along a dam to alert boaters and swimmers about dangerous currents.
The Jasper Common Council approved an ordinance last week calling for warning signs to be placed around a dam on the Patoka River.
The (Jasper) Herald reports the signs warning of the dam’s drowning risks should go up within six weeks. Jasper is about 40 miles northeast of Evansville.
Staff and wire reports
