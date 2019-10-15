Officer shoots man armed with knife
GARY — Gary police say an officer shot and wounded a man who charged him with a knife.
Officers were dispatched about 5:40 a.m. Monday to check on “an aggressive, unwanted subject” and found him armed with a knife, according to police. The suspect charged an officer, who fired his weapon. The suspect, whose name was not released Monday, was subdued and transported to a hospital for treatment.
The officer wasn’t injured.
Roof of church collapses after fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Members of an Indianapolis church scrambled to get out of the building when a fire broke out during an adult Sunday school lesson.
About 20 of the church’s 100 members were in the building at the time, but no one was injured. Authorities said the roof collapsed, causing $100,000 in damage. The fire remained under investigation Monday.
Catholic schools get $16M boost
MERRILLVILLE — A hotel entrepreneur is donating $16 million to Catholic schools in northwestern Indiana.
The gift from White Lodging founder Bruce White and his wife, Beth, aims to boost access to technology, curriculum support and financial aid through a new community partner. The Big Shoulders Fund in Chicago will provide support to help make those efforts possible in northern Lake County’s Catholic schools, aiming to first serve families in Gary, Hammond and East Chicago.
City, developer reach $67.5M deal
FORT WAYNE — An economic development agreement is now in place for construction of The Lofts at Headwaters Park, a proposed mixed-use development in downtown Fort Wayne that would feature housing, retail, and a parking garage.
The status of the $67.5 million project was updated Thursday by Mayor Tom Henry and representatives of the developer, Barrett & Stokely of Indianapolis. The project would include 232 apartments, 12,000 square feet of retail and a 651-space parking garage, with construction starting in early 2020 and completion within two years.
Corn, soybean harvest suffering
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s corn yields for the year will be down 19% compared with last year, thanks to early flooding followed by a long, dry summer, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
It is expected that 162 bushels per acre, or 794 million total, will be produced this year. That’s 27 fewer bushels per acre than in 2018. It would be the lowest corn production since 2012, according to a release from the department of agriculture. The soybean yield is expected to be the lowest since 2012, as well.
The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
