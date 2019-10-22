Briefs
Housing Authority schedules meeting
ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday at noon at its office at 528 W. 11th St.
Information: Betsy Pearson, executive assistant, 765-641-2620, ext. 106.
Burns planned for national park
PORTER — More than 1,000 acres of the Indiana Dunes National Park will soon be going up in flames during prescribed burns at Indiana’s only national park .
The National Park Service says nine prescribed fires planned this fall are expected to torch about 1,100 acres of the 15,000-acre park.
The agency says the controlled fires promote the park’s unique ecosystems that include prairies, marshes and dune-lined beaches by boosting native plants and reducing fire risks.
Storm winds cut power to 50,000
MUNSTER — High winds produced by thunderstorms cut power to nearly 50,000 homes and businesses in northwestern Indiana.
Most of the outages were in the city of Gary, but outages were also affecting homes and businesses in Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville and other northwestern Indiana communities.
Audit: 3 ex-school admins overpaid
GREENFIELD — A state audit has found that three former central Indiana school administrators were overpaid by more than $650,000 during a nine-year period.
The audit determined that Greenfield-Central Schools’ former business manager, Tony Zurwell, former assistant superintendent Christy Hilton and former associate superintendent Ann Vail were each overpaid about $116,000 between 2010 and 2018. Their health insurance premiums were also under-withheld during that period. Zurwell’s premiums were under-withheld about $95,000, and Hilton and Vail’s about $103,500 each.
Zurwell and Vail retired in the past year, while Hilton resigned. The State Board of Accounts wants them to repay the combined $651,000.
Man shot after chase ends in fire
NORTH LIBERTY — Northern Indiana police say officers shot a man following a high-speed pursuit that ended when his vehicle and a police car burst into flames.
Police were pursuing a suspicious vehicle with reported stolen plates. Police say the man driving that vehicle drove through fields, ramming police vehicles before the pursuit ended about 5:30 a.m. in a cornfield.
The man was struck but he’s expected to survive. He’s hospitalized in South Bend.
