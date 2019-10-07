Voter registration deadline looming
INDIANAPOLIS — Monday is the voter registration deadline for Indiana residents wanting to cast ballots in this year’s city or town elections.
The Indiana secretary of state’s office says registrations can be done in person at county clerk offices until the close of business Monday or online until midnight. Online registration can be completed by using the Indiana Voters app for smartphones or by going to the IndianaVoters.com website.
No statewide elections are being held this year, but municipal elections will be Nov. 5 in most cities and towns across the state.
Indiana prop maker plans expansion
MOORESVILLE — A central Indiana company that makes props and attractions for the entertainment industry plans to hire 70 more workers as part of an expansion.
Creative Works Inc. says it will invest $1.1 million into renovating and expanding its headquarters in Mooresville, just southwest of Indianapolis. The company currently has 67 full-time employees, but plans to add up to 70 jobs by 2022 as part of the expansion.
The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the 22-year-old company designs, makes and installs set pieces and props for a host of entertainment venues, including escape rooms, virtual reality and esports venues and indoor miniature golf courses.
Fla. pilot killed in Indiana plane crash
KOKOMO — Authorities say a pilot from Florida was killed when a small plane crashed in a central Indiana farm field.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Saturday evening in a soybean field along Indiana 22 just east of Kokomo. Deputies found the twin-engine plane a few hundred yards from the roadway with one person inside who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gunman wounds 5 after bar fight
EVANSVILLE — Police say a gunman wounded five people when he opened fire outside an Evansville bar after being thrown out because of a fight.
Three of those wounded were hospitalized with serious injuries from the shooting about 3 a.m. Sunday, while the other two suffered minor injuries and declined treatment. Police say officers arrested a 37-year-old man who witnesses said fired the shots at an American Legion post near downtown Evansville.
Work starting on new reservoir
FISHERS — The company that provides water service to much of central Indiana is preparing to convert a quarry just northeast of Indianapolis into a reservoir for drinking water to meet the demands of the growing population over the next several decades.
The city of Fishers has approved two permits Citizens Energy needed to begin preliminary work on a new 3.5 billion gallon (13.25 billion liter) reservoir near the existing Geist Reservoir, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Work is expected to begin late this year and last through next year, Citizens Energy spokesman Dan Considine said. Citizens Energy also owns Geist Reservoir, which dates to the 1940s and holds about twice as much water as the converted quarry will store.
