Town approves wastewater deal
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Town Board approved a contract with Schutte Environmental for the operation of the town’s wastewater treatment plant during a special meeting Monday.
The contract will run through the end of January at a cost of $6,000 per month. The motion to accept the contract passed 4-0. Council member Buddy Patterson was not present for the vote.
Jury selection starts in bus deaths
ROCHESTER — Jury selection is underway in the trial of an Indiana woman accused of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus.
Alyssa Shepherd, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash. She has pleaded not guilty. Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed and a fourth child was badly injured in the crash in Rochester.
Mosquito-borne virus risk remains
INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials say a rare mosquito-borne virus that’s killed one Indiana resident will remain a threat until the first hard freeze of the fall occurs.
The eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus has been found this year in more than a dozen horses and one mosquito sample in northern Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday that an Elkhart County resident had died from the virus. That person’s death was Indiana’s first human case of the illness since 1998 and only the fourth reported since 1964.
Fire kills 2,000 racing pigeons
WANATAH — A fire at a northern Indiana facility has killed nearly 2,000 racing pigeons from around the world that were housed there for a race. Hoosier Loft owners Jim and Kelly Ward say the fire swept through the loft late Saturday or early Sunday in the LaPorte County town of Wanatah.
The fire prematurely ended the 2019 Hoosier Classic Million Dollar One Loft Race by killing the birds ahead of Monday’s final race from Matthews, Missouri, back to Wanatah.
