Briefs
Democratic Caucus offers internships
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House Democratic Caucus is accepting applications for a variety of paid internship opportunities with the House Democrats during the 2020 Legislative Session.
Interns receive college credit as they develop an in-depth understanding of the legislative process, learn how it affects all Hoosiers, and build connections in the government and nonprofit sector.
The deadline for all internship applications is Thursday. All college students and recent college graduates are eligible.
Information and how to apply: Indiana House Democratic Caucus Internship Program Director, Julian Winborn, by phone: 317-232-9798 or by email: Julian.Winborn@iga.in.gov.
Suspended priest in court on charges
NOBLESVILLE — A suspended Catholic priest in Indiana has appeared in court on charges alleging he sexually abused a teenage boy.
The Indianapolis Star reports that the Rev. David Marcotte appeared Tuesday in Hamilton County Superior Court on charges of felony child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification and the dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.
Gag order issued for couple
LAFAYETTE — A judge has issued a gag order in the case of a couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter in Indiana and moving to Canada.
Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer told Michael Barnett, Kristine Barnett and their counsel that they can’t discuss the girl’s medical, mental or education records in media interviews.
The judge says they may discuss the allegations and their defense in general terms.
Plant to extract CBD oil from hemp
WESTFIELD — A $24 million hemp-processing plant that will specialize in extracting CBD oil from Indiana-grown hemp is coming to suburban Indianapolis.
BDX-Indiana says its plant will be located inside an existing building in Westfield, just north of Indianapolis. The company is a sister company of Indianapolis-based Biodynamic Ventures, which bills itself as Indiana’s largest hemp grower.
Proposed rate faces pushback
PLAINFIELD — Several large companies want Indiana regulators to order Duke Energy to refile paperwork supporting its proposed 15% rate increase.
Duke Energy is seeking the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s approval for the rate hike for its 840,000 Indiana electric customers.
Associated Press
