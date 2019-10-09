Briefs
Public can meet city
council candidates
ANDERSON — One Nation Indivisible of Madison County is hosting a candidates meet-and-greet event on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the third floor of Anderson Public Library.
Candidates running for city council will be available to introduce themselves and to informally discuss the issues that affect this community.
Refreshments will be served.
NAACP hosts candidate forum
ANDERSON — The Anderson/Madison County NAACP will host a candidate forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Featured will be candidates for Anderson mayor, Madison County judge and the Anderson City Council on the November ballot.
Following opening remarks, candidates will answer questions posed by the moderator and audience members. Candidates will also be asked to answer the following question: “As elected municipal officials, what, if any, stronger civil rights enforcement would you adopt to ensure all of the citizens in Anderson are protected by law?”
Woman gets 5 years in killing
KENTLAND — A woman who’s one of five people charged in a torture-slaying has been sentenced to five years in prison.
A Newton County judge sentenced 35-year-old Jasmine Parker of Kentland on Monday after she pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal in the March slaying of 30-year-old Nicole L. Bowen.
Police say the West Lafayette woman was choked to death March 30 before her body was dumped in a rural hunting shack.
School bus drives off road, tips over
WOLF LAKE — A school bus with 30 students aboard went off a northeastern Indiana road and tipped over.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department told WANE-TV that three of the students on the Central Noble Schools bus suffered minor injuries in the accident Tuesday morning near the town of Wolf Lake, about 25 miles northwest of Fort Wayne. It says the students were wearing seat belts.
Mom sues officer, city in son’s death
GARY— A federal lawsuit against a northwestern Indiana city accuses one of its police officers of killing a 25-year-old African American man who it says posed no threat during a traffic stop.
The wrongful death suit filed Monday on behalf of Rashad Cunningham’s mother says the officer shot Cunningham as he sat in a vehicle outside his Gary home around 3 a.m. on Aug. 17. It identifies the officer as Isaiah Price, who is black.
Staff and wire reports
