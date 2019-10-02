No one hurt in car-train crash
ELWOOD – A collision between a train and a car Tuesday at 13th and C streets resulted in traffic that was expected to be backed up for hours, said Elwood Fire Department Lt. Matt Boyland. The backup was caused by the train, which was not moving.
No injuries were reported from the collision, which was reported about 6:30 p.m., though some people were taken to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital as a precaution, he said.
Madison County Emergency Management and Homeland Security was called to direct traffic at Anderson Street and the railroad crossing.
Police identify body of missing man
SHELBYVILLE — Police say the body found in an attic above an empty apartment in central Indiana is that of a man reported missing nearly a year ago.
Shelbyville police say the body of 44-year-old Derek Beagle was discovered in the attic Monday. He had been missing since November 2018.
Police say there were no signs of foul play surrounding Beagle’s disappearance or at the scene where his body was found.
The cause of death hasn’t been determined.
South Bend chief new state marshal
INDIANAPOLIS — The South Bend fire chief is becoming Indiana’s new state fire marshal.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office announced Tuesday that he was appointing Stephen Cox to head the agency that investigates suspicious fires, promotes fire prevention and enforces safety codes in public buildings.
Cox has been South Bend’s fire chief since 2012 and has been with that department in roles including firefighter and paramedic for 26 years. He also was an Army combat medic during the 1990-91 Persian Gulf War with Iraq.
Cox replaces Jim Greeson, who retired last month after 11 years as fire marshal. Cox takes over his new position Oct. 21.
Holcomb says Cox will bring “great experience, leadership and vision” to the position.
Convicted murderer is sentenced
MARSHALL, Ill. — An Indiana man who confessed to killing a woman in Illinois when he lived there five years ago has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.
Connor W. Scott learned his prison term Monday after being convicted of first-degree murder.
Scott was charged in the Oct. 31, 2014, shooting death 20-year-old Kaylyn Whitaker of Terre Haute, Indiana, at Scott’s then-home in Martinsville, Illinois. WTHI-TV reports the two were in a relationship at the time.
Whitaker’s death originally was considered a suicide, but police in Danville, Indiana, said Scott walked into the police station Feb. 24 and confessed to killing Whitaker.
The Associated Press
Suspect’s ex-fiance dies in Kokomo
CHICAGO — Officials say the ex-fiance of an Illinois woman charged in the beating death of her 5-year-old son has died of an apparent drug overdose.
The Chicago Tribune reports that officials confirmed 36-year-old Daniel Nowicki Jr. was pronounced dead Sunday in a hospital in Kokomo.
Dr. Steven Seele, coroner of Howard County, says Nowicki was admitted to the hospital days prior and the investigation is pending toxicology results.
Nowicki’s former fiancee, JoAnn Cunningham, was charged earlier this year with the fatal beating of her son Andrew “AJ” Freund. Another man, who is AJ’s father, faces murder charges.
Nowicki, the father of another of one of Cunningham’s other children, was not involved in AJ’s death.
