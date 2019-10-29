Local Briefs
East Side Crime Watch to meet
ANDERSON — East Side Crime Watch will host its last meeting of the year at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parlor of East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
All residents are welcome.
Information: Tammy Reed, 765-810-4094.
Open discussion on suicide prevention
ANDERSON — “There is Hope,” an open discussion on suicide awareness, prevention and coping with loss with family members, mental health representatives, and others affected by suicide, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.
A panel discussion will have representatives from St. Vincent Anderson Center, Jane Pauley Center, AFSP Fire/EMT, police and sheriff department, school counselors, spiritual leaders, etc. There will be information tables, support personnel, sign up for training, and community resources on hand.
The event is being sponsored by Anderson Firefighter/EMS Support Network.
Information: James Harless, 765-639-6549 or firemedia814@gmail.com.
Applications due for ISP recruits
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 80th Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a career as an state trooper must apply online at http://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the ISP.
Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.
Applicants can obtain additional information about a career as a state trooper by visiting www.in.gov/isp/3041.htm to find the recruiter assigned to this area.
Frankton meetings set for Nov. 12
FRANKTON — Due to the Veterans Day holiday, Frankton’s Planning Commission & Town Council meeting for November will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Planning Commission will be held at 5 p.m. and the Town Council at 6 p.m. at the Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.
Toddler killed by hit-and-run driver
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-month-old girl was struck and killed by a car outside her Indianapolis home.
WXIN-TV reports that the driver didn’t stop after hitting the girl Sunday evening. Police said the child was in her driveway near the curb and that the parents witnessed her being struck. She later died at a hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Staff and Associated Press
