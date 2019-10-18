Block evacuated amid collapse fears
SULLIVAN — A city block containing municipal offices and other workplaces in southwestern Indiana was evacuated amid fears an adjacent building might collapse and affect power lines and a gas main.
The city of Sullivan on Thursday lifted the emergency evacuation of the downtown block that contains Sullivan City Hall, Sullivan County Community Corrections, an auto parts store and other businesses. However, it remained unclear when those businesses would reopen. Mayor Clint Lamb says City Hall will reopen Monday.
Toddler finds gun, shoots and kills self
MOORESVILLE — Police in central Indiana say a toddler found his mother’s unsecured gun while she was out of the room and accidentally shot himself to death.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a home outside Mooresville, about 15 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
The department identified the child as 2-year-old Anthony Jones of Indianapolis. The death remains under investigation.
Probation given for Delta Air assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An Indiana woman who had been drinking wine before she attacked a Delta Air Lines crew and federal agents on a Michigan-bound flight has been sentenced to six months of probation.
Camille Krueger says she’s “just so sorry” for the January 2018 incident aboard an international flight from Germany. The 63-year-old nurse had to be restrained for 90 minutes on the Delta plane after attacking her husband and crew members
Man’s nail-gun convictions upheld
MUNCIE — A state appeals court has upheld an Indiana man’s convictions and sentence for holding three people against their will and attacking one of them with a nail gun.
Wednesday’s 3-0 ruling by the Indiana Court of Appeals rejected 59-year-old Robert A. Walton’s arguments that some of his convictions should be vacated.
Lugar post office receives support
INDIANAPOLIS — The naming of a downtown Indianapolis post office in honor of former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar has now been approved by both houses of Congress.
The U.S. House endorsed the proposal in a unanimous voice vote on Wednesday after the Senate approved it in July.
