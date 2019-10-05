Candidate forum set for Wednesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson/Madison County NAACP will host a forum featuring candidates for mayor, judge and Anderson City Council on Wednesday at the Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m.
Audience members who wish to ask questions will be asked to write them on provided index cards, and the moderator or panel will ask as many as time permits.
Information: President James Burgess, 765-621-0097.
Permit approved to exhume Dillinger
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana officials have approved a new permit relatives of 1930s gangster John Dillinger had sought to exhume his Indianapolis gravesite.
The permit approved Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health calls for the remains to be exhumed on Dec. 31. Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, applied for the permit last month after he and another relative obtained an earlier permit calling for a Sept. 16 exhumation.
Three die in crash after fleeing police
GARY — Three men died after they fled a police stop and their car crashed into a semitrailer. Lake County Sheriff’s Police say officers had pulled the car over shortly before 3 a.m. Friday but the men then fled the scene in the car at a high rate of speed.
Officers lost sight of the car but moments later found it had struck the semitrailer. Ramzy Clark, 18, of Gary and Elijah Faulkner, 19, of Hobart were pronounced dead at the scene. The third male was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries. He wasn’t immediately identified.
Jury acquits man of killing coach
FORT WAYNE — A northeastern Indiana jury has acquitted a man in the 2017 slaying of a popular high school football coach.
The Allen County jury found 25-year-old Henry E. Underwood not guilty Thursday of murder, felony murder and attempted robbery in Terrance Miles’ slaying. Miles was an assistant football coach at Fort Wayne’s North Side High School when he was fatally shot in May 2017 during an attempted robbery at an apartment complex.
Schools close after disease discovery
CHESTERTON — Two northwestern Indiana schools have been temporarily closed after a school district employee tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease.
Duneland School Corporation officials say Westchester Intermediate School was closed Friday after “traces” of Legionella bacteria were found in its cooling tower, and Chesterton Middle School was shuttered following a similar discovery in its water system.
Both schools were tested after an employee self-reported testing positive for Legionnaire’s disease.
Part of Halloween display removed
INDIANAPOLIS — Part of a Halloween display on Emerson Avenue just north of Michigan Street has been removed after neighbors complained about a stuffed dummy hanging from a pole with a noose around the neck and hands tied behind its back.
Police officers removed the display with the permission of the homeowner Thursday. The man renting the home was evicted.
The Herald Bulletin and The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.