Briefs: Oct. 4
Speed-zone cameras mulled
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indiana lawmakers want to authorize the installation of work zone speed cameras along the state’s highways to photograph speeding cars and fine the lead-footed motorists.
Members of the General Assembly’s Interim Study Committee on Transportation advanced a plan Wednesday to authorize using the traffic cameras. The panel will decide later this month whether to recommend that Indiana’s Republican-controlled Legislature consider making Indiana the sixth state with work zone speed cameras.
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, a committee member who proposed a failed automated enforcement bill in the last House session, said he’s determined to get the measure passed in 2020.
3 dead, 3 hurt in small plane crash
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people died and three others were injured when a single-engine plane heading from Indianapolis crashed Thursday near Capital Region International Airport in mid-Michigan, authorities said.
The six-passenger plane was on its way to the Lansing-area airport when it went down about 9 a.m. The plane was at capacity and included a pilot and co-pilot, said Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue. Names of those onboard weren’t immediately released.
Religious objections law contested
NOBLESVILLE, — Conservative religious groups are arguing their constitutional rights were violated by limits that were placed on Indiana’s contentious religious objections law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence.
An attorney for the Indiana Family Institute and two other groups told a Hamilton County judge on Thursday that they were subject to “grotesque stripping” of their religious rights by changes made to the 2015 law after a national uproar. Their lawsuit also challenges local civil rights ordinances in Indianapolis, Carmel, Bloomington and Columbus that include protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Coroner IDs refinery worker who fell
WHITING — A construction worker who was killed at BP’s sprawling northwestern Indiana oil refinery died after falling about 30 feet.
The Lake County coroner says 23-year-old Gilberto Rangel Jr. of Griffith was pronounced dead Wednesday at BP’s Whiting refinery.
Hundreds of construction workers have been working at the refinery to build a new $300 million naphtha hydrotreater to meet a federal mandate to reduce gasoline’s sulfur content.
Grocery chain to end tobacco sales
ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc., one of the Midwest’s largest grocery store chains, will stop selling cigarettes, chewing tobacco and other tobacco products as of Jan. 1.
Suburban St. Louis-based Schnucks announced the move Thursday. Schnucks is the largest grocer in the St. Louis area and operates 115 stores overall in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. The privately-held company already does not sell e-cigarettes or vaping products.
Schnucks said the decision to end tobacco sales is part of a broader effort to focus on wellness and promote healthier choices for customers.
Associated Press
